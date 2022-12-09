Doncaster man and pals complete gruelling bike ride days before mum's cancer death

David Thomas and a group of pals cycled to Mablethorpe and back to raise cash for charity, just a matter of days before mum Linda Walling lost her battle to terminal cancer.

The group completed the 100 miles challenge in just under twelve hours.

An emotional David paid tribute to his mum who died just four days after the group took on the ride.

David Thomas and his friends took on the challenge as a tribute to his mum Linda.

He said: “She gained her angel wings on December 8 and truly was loved by many.

"She had fought and held on for so long now we are truly blessed she was able to witness family and friends complete the charity ride.

"God bless, you truly are going to be missed by so many. We hope the money raised for Macmillan and Firefly goes to good use and helps families throughout the county who are suffering for similar circumstances. Forever in our hearts.”

The group cycled to the East Coast where they had spent many happy family holidays.

Said David: “We were hoping for a faster time but the weather was not on our side one bit - the winds and rain out on those open roads was horrendous.

"But that being said, nothing could have stopped us from completing.

"None of us are bikers and no-one really did any training for it – a big mistake, I don’t think we were really aware of the challenge.

"There were plenty of highs and lows throughout the day and everyone gave it their all.

"We had a few injuries but we all made it home safe.

"I experienced every emotion possible - riding that distance it really does challenge the mind and body but I have so much love for my mother, my heart would never have let me quit.

“I know we have all made her so proud – they were her last words and some tears before she fell asleep.”

Added David: “I can’t thank my family and friends enough. I know without them all I wouldn’t be able to get through these difficult times.

“The support was amazing and all involved are truly incredible people. Thank you to everyone who has supported and donated. These wonderful charities are so important to families when having to treat cancer patients, without people like us there is no them.”

David also paid tribute to 3elements Construction Ltd, adding: “We'd have been lost tithout these guys running all over the countryside picking up and fixing bikes and taking everyone home.”

The ride raised funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Doncaster cancer charity Firefly

Linda battled cancer four years ago and rang the bell at hospital in Sheffield, thinking she had beaten it.

But the disease returned and doctors told her it was terminal.