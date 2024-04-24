Doncaster man, 75, finishes last in London Marathon in 13 hours - and he couldn't be prouder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

75-year-old Fred Tomlinson, who battled around the 26.2 mile course with a knee injury, was greeted with applause and party poppers when he finished Sunday’s race in a time of 13:23.17 – earning himself 30,974th and last place.

He finished just after midnight on Monday – the 32nd time in a row he had taken part and was supported by a team of tailwalkers, who volunteer to help the back of the pack.

The former police officer ran the marathon for Surrey-based Rainbow Trust, which supports families who have a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness, in memory of daughter, Claire, who died just before she turned 15.

He said: "Running 26 miles is absolutely nothing compared to what these children go through. They don't have a choice, so it was never an option for me to quit."

Fred was one of 50 to complete the event after the finish line on The Mall was packed away, crossing the line and picking up his medal at an alternative finish in St James’ Park.

Sean O'Sullivan, 52, was one of the volunteers who supported Fred by keeping morale high and providing snacks and drinks.

"Fred was an absolute inspiration, sharing why he continues to run the marathon, and doing everything with sharp wit, generosity to well-wishers and more grit and determination than I've ever seen at a marathon," he said.

It mean Fred finished more than 11 hours behind race winner, Kenya's Alexander Mutiso Munyao, who won the men's race in 2:04:01.

He said: “There was nothing like Rainbow Trust when my daughter Claire was ill. We relied on relatives, neighbours and friends. It’s vital. There are times where there’s absolutely nowhere you can turn to and you need organisations like Rainbow Trust you really do.”

He said: “I know I could pull out of a race at any time but these children having treatment can’t have a day off. When I start a race, I’m going to finish it.