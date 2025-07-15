Doncaster man, 24, dies after falling into paddling pool in back garden

The sister of a Doncaster man, who sadly drowned in his own back garden, has set up a gofundme to help towards his funeral costs.

Roan Bloore, aged 24, was emptying a paddling pool when he fell in and drowned.

Sister Abigail Bloore explained: “His heart was restarted after an hour of trying by paramedics. They managed to get his heart restarted in hospital but damage had already been done due to lack of oxygen, this led to his organs failing and he sadly passed away.

“He had no life insurance or estate but at 24 who would?”

She continued: “His parents are on benefits due to medical issues and don't have much money available for the funeral. They've applied for help from the DWP but this only covers up to £1,000.

“The price of the funeral we are wanting is only £2,250. It’s nothing too big.

“I know people don't have to help but any help is appreciated, more than you can imagine.”

Two hundred and six people have already donated to the cause raising £3,453 so far.

If you would like to help then please click here.