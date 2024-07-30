Doncaster Love Island star returns to insurance job days after dumping from show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster star of Love Island has returned to his job as an insurance broker – days after being dumped from the show.

Axed Trey Norman has revealed he's already back at his normal job, working at the city’s One Call Insurance after he was given the boot from the ITV dating show.

24-year-old Trey lasted just a week before being brutally dumped from the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his time on the show he was coupled up with Jess White, before moving onto Casa Amor bombshell Ellie Jackson.

Doncaster Love Island star Trey Norman is back working at One Call Insurance in Doncaster.

And while he didn't find love with any of the girls, Trey is hopeful he can use his platform as a springboard for new opprtunities - all whilst working part time at his old company.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, he said: "I'm returning back to my normal day job on a part time basis so that I can pursue other avenues in, you know, from what Love Island has presented to me.

"So, I'm going back on a part time basis as a commercial insurance broker, taking on new business. So, I'm back at open for business at One Call Insurance in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And so that's just how I can pursue other opportunities like presenting, modelling, content curation.

"So, I'm going back on a hybrid model so I can pursue these new opportunities now, which I'm absolutely buzzing about. Work have been great. They've been really supportive.

"So, I'm just excited for the next chapter now and see what it brings. But I'd love to do more reality TV and I'd love to do modelling and presenting and seek all these opportunities.

"I'd love to do presenting. I did a Masters in Politics and Read Economics in my undergraduate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know, if they need me to present any political news, I could probably do it with my hands tied behind my back. It wouldn't be an issue at all."

After Trey was dumped from the villa with Ellie, he shared plans to continue their romance on the outside.