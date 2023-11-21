Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh unveils city's festive ice skating rink

Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh got her skates on to unveil a city’s festive ice skating rink.

The social media star teamed up with drinks brand J2O to kick off the festive season at Birmingham's Christmas Market.

The J2O Ice Rink will be open until New Year's Day at Centenary Square in the Midlands city and, promises a magical experience with ice skating and J2O-inspired drinks.

Molly, who appeared in this year’s edition of the hit ITV dating show, headed to the rink with childhood friend, Tom in a cosy long black coat.

Molly and Tom took to the ice in Birmingham.

The Instagrammable rink is kitted out with festive décor and the brand new J2O cocktail bar, making it the perfect place to take a selfie and have fun with friends and family, a spokesman said.

Attendees will be able to ‘Mingle with J2O Jingle’ by enjoying skating on the ice rink with friends or family, followed by delicious J2O inspired drinks such as their bespoke Winter Woo Woo, which can be made alcoholic, or non-alcoholic, depending on your preference.

Molly said: “I’m beyond excited to be part of the J2O Ice Rink celebration this season!

"It’s been my favourite way to start getting into the festive spirit, and it has been made even better as I was able to enjoy my time there with my bestie, Tom. #

"Since leaving the villa, Tom has been by my side, through all the ups and downs, and so I was really pleased I was able to treat him to this festive day out with me.”

“The Christmas holidays are a time for joy, and what better way to spread that cheer than by hitting the ice with friends and family?

"J2O has always been a personal favourite of mine, a go-to during festive gatherings, and the Winter Woo Woo is UNREAL, so I definitely suggest heading on over to the bar at some point before the New Year to give it a try.”