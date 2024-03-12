Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh splits with TV partner after seven months

Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh has split with her TV partner Zachariah Noble after a seven month romance.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Mail Online has reported that the couple have removed any trace of each other on social media after making the decision to end their romance last week.

A rep of Molly, 22, and Zachariah, 26, told the newspaper they have ended on 'good terms' and remain 'extremely close friends'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Social media influencer and theatre performer Molly met Zach when the pair filmed hit ITV2 show Love Island last year.

Most Popular
Doncaster's Molly Marsh and Love Island co star Zach Noble have split after seven months. (Photo: Molly Marsh/Instagram).Doncaster's Molly Marsh and Love Island co star Zach Noble have split after seven months. (Photo: Molly Marsh/Instagram).
Doncaster's Molly Marsh and Love Island co star Zach Noble have split after seven months. (Photo: Molly Marsh/Instagram).

Despite Molly being dumped from the villa early in the series, she later returned to the show and the pair went all the way to the final, finishing in fourth place.

A representative for the couple told MailOnline: 'Love Island’s Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have made the decision to end their relationship in the last week.

'They both are still extremely close friends and will be supporting each other in their next ventures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'The relationship has ended on good terms for both of them, and they wish nothing but the best for one another.

'They have both said, "relationships don’t need to always end sour and sometimes parting as friends with the best memories is the best thing for everybody".'

It comes after, less than two months ago the ex-couple enjoyed a romantic trip to Finland together.

Since leaving the villa, the couple had been together constantly, with the pair even jetting off to New York for a city break in August 2023.

Related topics:FinlandNew York