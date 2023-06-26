Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh speaks out after shock exit from TV villa

Viewers and fellow islanders were left shocked when the 21-year-old social media influencer and theatre performer was given the boot in the biggest twist of the series so far.

She was brutally dumped in a twist that saw returning season 2 star Kady McDermott forced to choose a boy to steal.

She chose Zach Noble, with Molly immediately receiving a text saying she'd been dumped.

Doncaster's Molly Marsh has been kicked off TV's Love Island in a shock twist. (Photo: ITV).

While some thought she was set to return, she's since been seen jetting back to the UK - suggesting that her time in the villa really is over.

Molly said: "I didn’t expect Kady to have such a big decision to make so soon. But, in her defence, she had to do what she needed to do. And if I was in her position, I would have also chosen Zach because to me he is the best looking person in there, he is the guy that gives off the best energy.

"She chose the right person. I don’t have anything against her, she did what she had to do. She’s gone with her gut, so she couldn’t have done anything differently."

