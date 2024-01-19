Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh reveals television presenter dream

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old social media influencer and musical theatre performer, who appeared on the last series of the ITV dating show, has announced she is keen to get back on screen – but in a different guise.

In a recent podcast, which was shared on TikTok, she said: "My dream has always been to be a children's TV presenter - whether that's now going to move to the YouTube side of things, I actually don't know because I know children's TV now is YouTube,"

Molly, who coupled up with basketball player, Zach Noble, was asked whether she would go down the route of “quick wins” and fashion brand modelling deals and replied: "No, I kind of said that to myself before.

"If I did get that, it would be something I'd have to really work out to make sure it's on brand with myself and not me being on brand with someone else.

"So yeah, I'm very picky and choosy with what I want to do and what I want to share and where I want it to go, because don't get me wrong, you can easily jump onto a certain path and you can just ride with it and you can absolutely do that.

"But I think doing what I'm doing now and being the way I am right now is going to be best in the long run."