Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh jets to New Zealand after Zach break-up

Influencer and theatre performer Molly, 24, is holidaying in Auckland just weeks after her split from Zach, who she met on the ITV dating show last year.

Sharing a photo of herself sunbathing in a black bikini she captioned it: "The travels begins."

Her fans were full of praise for the photo, with one writing: "You got my dream body," with a love heart emoji.

Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh shared a photo of herself in a bikini in New Zealand. (Photo: Instagram).

A second posted: "I love real photos of women in bikini," while a third commented: "Looking amazing Molly - single girl era."

The pair confirmed earlier this month that they had separated, but insisted they are still good friends.

A rep for both of them said earlier this month: "Love Island’s Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have made the decision to end their relationship in the last week.

"They both are still extremely close friends and will be supporting each other in their next ventures.

"The relationship has ended on good terms for both of them, and they wish nothing but the best for one another.

"They have both said, 'relationships don’t need to always end sour and sometimes parting as friends with the best memories is the best thing for everybody'."

Zach and Molly finished in fourth place in the ITV2 dating show.