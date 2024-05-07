Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh "back together" with Zach weeks after split as pair head to Australia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In March it was reported that Molly, 22, and Zachariah, 26, had split after meeting on the ITV dating show last year.

Now The Sun has reported the pair are giving their relationship another ago and a rep for the duo has confirmed they are heading Down Under together for a two month break.

The spokesperson said: ““Molly and Zachariah have always remained friends, even when they both decided to break from their relationship almost two months ago.

Love Island's Molly Marsh is reportedly back with partner Zach after a six week split.

"The couple have always supported each other and had similar interests, including seeing parts of the world and travelling.

"They are not putting pressure on their relationship at present, or labelling it, but are very excited to go travelling around Australia together for the next few weeks.

"They’re both really happy and enjoying each others company.”

In March, The Mail Online reported that the couple had ended their romance.

Despite Molly being dumped from the villa early in the series, she later returned to the show and the pair went all the way to the final, finishing in fourth place.

Earlier this year, a representative for the couple said: '”Molly and Zachariah have made the decision to end their relationship.

'They both are still extremely close friends and will be supporting each other in their next ventures.

'The relationship has ended on good terms for both of them, and they wish nothing but the best for one another.

'They have both said, "relationships don’t need to always end sour and sometimes parting as friends with the best memories is the best thing for everybody".'

The Sun reported that the pair are back together, quoting a source who said: 'When they split, they were both so upset - they've got a really strong bond.

'They never stopped talking in the weeks after the breakup and have decided to give things another go. It's early days, but they're determined to make it work.'