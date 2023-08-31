Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh announced as celebrity judge for Worksop's Got Talent

Molly, who finished fourth on this year’s series, will be joining award-winning actress Kym Marsh and model Sam Reece on the judging panel for the contest which will take place in November, with another star judge still to be announced.

Molly, a theatre performer and social media influencer, said: “As I have a huge passion for performing arts and have trained in music theatre, I wanted to get involved in this event to support others and help support such an amazing cause.”

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “Molly’s addition to our celebrity judging panel is going to prove very popular.

Molly Marsh has been selected as a judge for Worksop's Got Talent.

"We’ve been lucky enough to be joined by various Love Islanders over the years, but this is the first time that we’ve had a finalist and with Molly’s performing background, she’s a perfect fit for our show.

"Buy your tickets today as it’s just over two months away.”

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised a staggering £105,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning seven awards, selling out six times (with 700 guests each year) and earning the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons.

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

As well as celebrity judges, high-profile celebrities make virtual appearances too, with Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and James Corden amongst the biggest names to appear during the final over the years.

The show’s fourth celebrity judge and the two brand new hosts will be announced in due course.

The event will take place at the North Notts Arena in Worksop in November.