Doncaster love cheats more likely to start affair in September than any other month, survey says

It has overtaken January as the biggest month for adultery.

The key reason behind the 22% autumn rise in affairs is the strain the long summer holidays puts on long-standing relationships.

A third of women (32%) and a similar number of men (34%) said prolonged exposure to their partner on holiday made them think of starting afresh.

Love cheats in Doncaster are more likely to start an affair in September, according to a study.

Being with their partner every day on hols made them LESS attractive to 29% of women and 31% of men.

The gradual end of working from home is another factor in the autumn rise in affairs.

A fifth of men (21%) and a similar number of women (19%) said they were more likely to cheat when they were back in the office.

The results are from a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site, which shows how dating trends are changing due to the pandemic.

January had traditionally always been the peak month for cheating as unhappy spouses used the New Year to seek new partners, but this has changed in the last two years.

September was chosen as the most likely month for an affair by 32% of men and 31% of women.

January came second - chosen by 24% of men and 22% of women.

A third of men (34%) and a similar number of women (31%) said the pandemic had changed their dating habits.

A fifth of men (22%) and 23% of women said they were less likely to meet new people in the winter when infection rates were higher.

A third 32% of men and 31% of women said that they were more likely to ‘live for the moment’ and take risks in their love life due to the pandemic.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert with IllicitEncounters.com, said: “Sextember means a surge in affairs in Doncaster.

“It will be even more pronounced this year because working from home is gradually coming to an end and more of us are returning to the office.

“Affairs always traditionally peaked in January but, while New Year cheating is still really high, autumn is now the peak time for adultery.

“Lots of us get sick of a partner after two weeks away in the sun and we return to work determined to have some fun with someone new.

“The pandemic has made more of us live for the moment and shake up our lives if things are not working.”

llicitEncounters.com is enjoying the busiest year in its 19 year history as the end of the Covid crisis sparks a boom in cheating.

Top months for affairs

1 September

2 January

3 July

4 June

5 August

6 May

7 October

8 March

9 November

10 April

11 February