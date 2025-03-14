Doncaster looks forward to an action-packed programme of events in 2025

Doncaster is looking forward to another busy year of events with an exciting programme of events and activities lined up for all the family.

Ever popular favourites the Steampunk Spectacular, Delicious Doncaster Food Festival, Armed Forces Day, DN1 Live plus more return to Doncaster in 2025 but in addition to those, the city unveils some brand new events to add even more spark and variety to its busy events calendar.

These include Spring into Summer on 30 March to launch British Summertime and the events season including family-friendly entertainment across city centre locations. And on 12 April, Doncaster Day of Dance working with dance groups across the city to deliver a one day multi-genre dance event.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: "Doncaster certainly knows how to host incredible events.

“Every year, thousands of people from across the city and beyond come to Doncaster to enjoy a variety of vibrant, fun-packed events with superb music, entertainment, food, attractions and great atmosphere.

Hosting events in our city centre is a key driver to increasing footfall, supporting retail and hospitality businesses and growing our local economy. Our newly redeveloped Corn Exchange is a prime example of providing a flexible space for both retail and events.

“Working with our partners to enhance the annual events programme, more events have been added to the calendar starting with our new Spring into Summer event, it looks set to be another busy year. So save the date for the events already lined up and look out for more details throughout the year! I encourage everybody to go to the Visit Doncaster website where details of all events across the year are published”

Here’s a snapshot…

Spring into Summer – British Summertime event - 30 March 11am – 5pm

Family entertainment, attractions and activities for the official start of British Summertime located in Market Square, Corn Exchange and Wool Market

Doncaster Day of Dance – 12 April

Working closely with Doncaster Green Oak Morris Group and other dance groups, this will be a one-day multi genre dance event in the city.

Delicious Doncaster Food and Drinks Festival – 2 – 5 May

Incorporating Doncaster Beer Festival - 2 – 4 May

The Bank Holiday weekend will see food and drink stalls throughout the city centre as well as culinary demonstrations and entertainment for all the family.

The Beer Festival will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and we’ll be working with local CAMRA and breweries to deliver the event. The Festival will have its own food stalls, a stage and entertainment.

VE Day 80 – 8 May

The day will begin with a raising of the flag in the morning, then lighting of the beacon in the evening. We’re also inviting people to share theirs or their family members’ memories of VE Day with a view to capturing these for generations to come. If you would like to get involved, please email [email protected]

Doncaster Steampunk Spectacular – 10 May

Music, a themed market and entertainment galore returns this spring and takes place across city centre locations. Working with the local Steampunk Group, the event is growing in popularity every year!

Armed Forces Day – 28 June

Join us for a fun-packed day which includes a large parade through the city centre and a family fun day in Elmfield Park.

DN One Live – 5-7 September

The music extravaganza takes place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square with an impressive line up of talented bands and artistes taking to the stage over three days.

Creepy Carnival – 24 October

Family entertainment for Halloween in Sir Nigel Gresley Square including rides, attractions, facepainting and dressing up. Event in association with Savoy Fright Night.

City of Lights – 15 November

The switch of Doncaster’s Christmas Lights accompanied by lots of festive fun and family entertainment – with special guest Father Christmas. Other activities and attractions throughout the festive season include the Christmas Cabins, Evening with Father Christmas and Frost Festival Finale.