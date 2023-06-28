Doncaster LNER worker to row from Yorkshire to London King's Cross on moving train

Davey Glover, a train manager at rail operator LNER, will spend the day constantly rowing on a rowing machine as the Azuma train it will be on makes its way from Leeds along the East Coast Main Line to London King’s Cross.

And he is taking on the gruelling challenge on the anniversary of his best friend taking his own life to raise money and awareness for CALM – Campaign Against Living Miserably – the UK charity that works to prevent suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Davey: “Rob took his own life in June 2013 – nobody had any clue that anything was wrong.

Davey Glover is rowing to London on an LNER Azuma train.

“For the 10 year anniversary of his death, I wanted to do something to help raise awareness of the CALM and to raise funds to help support the vital work that they do.

"CALM is taking a stand against suicide. That means standing against feeling hopeless, standing up to stereotypes and standing together to show life is always worth living.”

Every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives. CALM exists to change this - by offering life-saving services, provoking national conversation, and bringing people together to reject living miserably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, on Thursday June 29, Davey will be attempting to set the world record for the longest distance travelled by train, while rowing constantly.

Davey is taking on the challenge in memory of his friend Rob who took his own life ten years ago.

He will be departing Leeds train station at 13:45 and travelling approximately 167 miles along the East Coast Mainline to London King's Cross, rowing for a total of around two and a quarter hours.

Davey, who lives in Doncaster, will be live streaming the record bid on the day at www.calmtrain.co.uk and anyone who donates to the ause via that webpage will be entered into a draw to win a pair of First Class, return, LNER train tickets.