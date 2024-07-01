Doncaster Lions clubs unite to handover £23,000 for new chairs at city hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local Lions clubs in Doncaster have come together to handover a whopping £23,000 to purchase recliner chairs for the city’s St John’s Hospice.

Members of Tickhill and District Lions, Thorne Rural Lions, Doncaster Lions and Doncaster Went Valley Lions Clubs collectively donated £22,943 to purchase twelve brand new rise and recliner chairs, a state-of-the-art bath hoist and lifting equipment, as well as three sensor mat kits to support both inpatients and day patients requiring specialist palliative and end of life care.

Tickhill and District Lions led the project and were delighted to be joined by fellow Lions Clubs across South Yorkshire in the fundraising.

After holding a whole host of fundraising activities including race nights and car shows, as well the ever-popular Christmas Santa sleighs, Tickhill and District Lions then put a bid together to receive a match funding grant from the Lions Club International Foundation and were delighted to have been successful.

Pictured are District Governor Kevin Hunter, along with Penny Bradley, Stuart Allen, Bob Day and Ron Lindsay from Tickhill and District Lions Club, Auriol Henton, Pat Hammond and Brian Ball from Thorne Rural Lions Club, Brian Ross and Gillian Carter from Doncaster Lions Club and Mick Burke, Karen Taylor, Barry and Wendy Roughley from Doncaster Went Valley Lions Club.

Tickhill and District Lions have made a number of significant donations recently including £7,000 to support the Doncaster Free Press Mission Firefly campaign, and towards the building of the Serenity Suite at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Alongside these large-scale projects, the club supports individuals and groups within the district.

St John’s Hospice Service Manager Sam Edwards said: “We are extremely grateful to the Lions clubs for donating such an incredible sum of money, which will greatly benefit all our patients, both in our 10-bed inpatient setting, as well as our recently re-launched Day Therapy Service.

“Patient comfort and safety are paramount for those in our care. As well as providing high quality seating in our Day Therapy Unit, the new lifting equipment will mean that even more of our patients will be able to enjoy a relaxing spa bath in our newly refurbished bathroom, and the three new wireless sensor mat kits will help us prevent falls for those patients who are assessed as being at more at risk.”

Tickhill and District Lions are a group of around 35 volunteers. New members are always welcomed.