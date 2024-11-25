Doncaster link to iconic Ashes cricket trophy to come under spotlight at talk

A Doncaster link to the iconic Ashes cricketing trophy are set to be explored at a local history talk this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This little known fact, and many more, are set to be unveiled by guest speaker Alan Downing at Mexborough and District Heritage Society’s November talk.

Billed as The History of Cricket in the Valleys of the Don and Dearne, the well-known local historian will delve back to the 1840s, through to the 1970s, as he outlines the development of men’s and women’s cricket locally and showcases the area’s ‘greats’ who made it to the highest rungs of the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And my historical journey doesn’t end there, as I will venturing further afield including talking about the Hollywood Cricket Club, which featured film stars from the 1930s, 40s and 50s, the golden age of cinema, said Alan, a self-confessed cricket buff. “I’ll also be talking about cricketers who fought in the world wars and about the polished ‘Brylcreem Boys’, cricket’s equivalent of today’s football stars, plus much more. This talk is not just for cricket lovers.” Catch Alan at Mexborough Athletic Club on Wednesday 27 November 2024 at 7.30pm. Pay on the door - admission £1.50 society members, £2.50 non-members. Membership available on the night.

Doncaster's link to the Ashes will come under the spotlight.

What are The Ashes?

The Ashes urn is a small urn made of terracotta and standing 10.5 cm, high, long believed to contain the ashes of a cricket bail.

It was presented to Ivo Bligh, the captain of the England cricket team, as a personal gift after a friendly match hosted at Rupertswood mansion in Sunbury during the 1882–83 tour in Australia.

After his death the urn was presented to the Marylebone Cricket Club, which has it on display at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The urn has come to be strongly associated with "The Ashes", the prize for which England and Australia are said to compete in Test series between the two countries.

On 29 August 1882 Australia defeated England in a cricket match and a few days later a mock obituary notice read: In Affectionate Remembrance of English Cricket which died at the Oval on 29th August, 1882, Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances. R.I.P. N.B.—The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia..”