Doncaster library to host drag queen at alternative Valentine's Day event

A Doncaster library will host a Valentine’s Day event with a difference – with a drag queen and a chance for visitors to create their own beauty products.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Feb 2024, 09:58 GMT
The over 18s event at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum will take place on February 13 and is being dubbed a “Palentine” event.

The evening will be hosted by Doncaster drag queen Ken Lambert, who has been a regular performer at Doncaster Pride.

A spokesman said: “Join us and the fabulous Ken to celebrate an alternative Valentine’s with your friends and enjoy an evening of self care.

Doncaster drag queen Ken Lambert will host the event at Doncaster Library.Doncaster drag queen Ken Lambert will host the event at Doncaster Library.
Doncaster drag queen Ken Lambert will host the event at Doncaster Library.

"Have a go at creating your own beauty products – make an indulgent snack and express yourself with drag queen Ken Lambert.”

The event will take place from 6.30pm to 8pm and tickets are priced at £20.

Tickets are available from dglam.org.uk/palentines.

Tickets for the evening at the Waterdale venue include all supplies and refreshments.

