Doncaster library to host drag queen at alternative Valentine's Day event

The over 18s event at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum will take place on February 13 and is being dubbed a “Palentine” event.

The evening will be hosted by Doncaster drag queen Ken Lambert, who has been a regular performer at Doncaster Pride.

A spokesman said: “Join us and the fabulous Ken to celebrate an alternative Valentine’s with your friends and enjoy an evening of self care.

"Have a go at creating your own beauty products – make an indulgent snack and express yourself with drag queen Ken Lambert.”

The event will take place from 6.30pm to 8pm and tickets are priced at £20.

Tickets are available from dglam.org.uk/palentines.