Doncaster LGBTQ+ bar boss joins forces with singer Soraya Vivian for Kyiv Pride song

A Doncaster pub boss has joined forces with singer Soraya Vivian to record a song raising money for Pride groups in war-torn Ukraine.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:54 BST

Sam Teale-Price, who runs LGBTQ+ bar The Library with husband Craig, as well as Doncaster’s Olde Castle Hotel, appears on the singer’s new single The Colours Of Love, all proceeds of which will go towards Kyiv Pride.

Sam is part of Soraya’s backing outfit, a drag troupe known as The Haus of Soraya.

The song has already been performed at Pride festivals up and down the country and is available to download now.

You can download it on iTunes, stream on Deezer and Spotify and watch the video on YouTube HERE

Sam and his husband Craig opened The Library in 2021, describing it as the city’s first all-inclusive LGBTQIA+ venue and which has attracted some of the world’s top drag stars, including a host of performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

