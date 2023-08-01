Doncaster LGBTQ+ bar boss joins forces with singer Soraya Vivian for Kyiv Pride song

Sam Teale-Price, who runs LGBTQ+ bar The Library with husband Craig, as well as Doncaster’s Olde Castle Hotel, appears on the singer’s new single The Colours Of Love, all proceeds of which will go towards Kyiv Pride.

Sam is part of Soraya’s backing outfit, a drag troupe known as The Haus of Soraya.

The song has already been performed at Pride festivals up and down the country and is available to download now.

You can download it on iTunes, stream on Deezer and Spotify and watch the video on YouTube HERE