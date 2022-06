The Library Bar and Lounge will hold its first K.U.N.T. Extravaganza – which stands for Karimsa Unique Nerve Talent – night this Saturday.

A spokesman said: “Dance, perform, do drag, sing – live your best life every first Saturday of the month.”

The event will take place between 8-10pm with six slots available. Email [email protected] to book your set time. Or message on insta or Facebook.