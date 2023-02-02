Doncaster Lewis Capaldi fans show off matching tattoos designed by singer live on stage

Lauren Worthington and Shannon Richardson were left stunned when the Someone You Loved star sketched out a cat design in the middle of a concert in Nottingham after spotting a sign the pair had held up during the show.

The Glasgow musician was slightly distracted by the sign he spotted upside down in the crowd at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

Telling the pair of the blunder, they quickly turned it the right way around, only to reveal that they were asking Lewis to draw them a special tattoo of his choosing.

Shannon and Lauren got matching tattoos after singer Lewis Capaldi sketched out a design during a concert.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Lewis can be seen saying: "Draw your tattoo. Right now? Em you got a bit of paper? You've got a pen on the cardboard? Alright yeah give me it up."

After being given permission to draw "anything" and joking to draw something inappropriate, the singer ended up drawing a cat's face although disclaimed "I wasn't known for my art skills in school" before handing back the sign with the completed soon-to-be tattoo.

And Lauren, 26, and Shannon, 27, both of Dunscroft, wasted no time in getting the design inked into themselves as matching tattoos.

Lauren said: "It was actually my best friend that designed the poster in her spare hour at work before we set off to Nottingham as we live in Doncaster.

"Lewis said it was a poorly made poster but she only had a spare hour bless her hahaha. She originally saw the idea through TikTok.

"We’ve already got a matching tattoo together from a girls holiday in Zante - don’t ask ha! So we thought, well why not, we’ll get matching if he sees it!

"We never expected in a million years that he would actually see it, it’s so so crazy and we were so overwhelmed, and still are!"