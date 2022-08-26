Doncaster legal firm wins £10,000 for man injured when bus braked sharply

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster solicitor firm Atherton Godfrey revealed details of the case in a post on Facebook.

It said: “Katrina Elsey, one of our specialist personal injury lawyers, recovered over £10,000 for a client who was injured while travelling on a bus.

“The client was standing when the bus suddenly braked sharply, throwing him forwards. He grabbed hold of the pole to steady himself, but injured his shoulder and had to be taken to hospital.

“Katrina brought a claim against the bus company and fought hard for an out of court settlement.

“If you've been injured on a bus through the negligence of either the driver or the bus company, you may be able to claim compensation and recover your financial losses.”