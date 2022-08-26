News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster legal firm wins £10,000 for man injured when bus braked sharply

A Doncaster legal firm has revealed that he won £10,000 in damages for a man injured when he was thrown forward after a bus braked sharply.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:24 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:25 pm

Doncaster solicitor firm Atherton Godfrey revealed details of the case in a post on Facebook.

It said: “Katrina Elsey, one of our specialist personal injury lawyers, recovered over £10,000 for a client who was injured while travelling on a bus.

“The client was standing when the bus suddenly braked sharply, throwing him forwards. He grabbed hold of the pole to steady himself, but injured his shoulder and had to be taken to hospital.

The Doncaster firm won a client a £10,000 payout after they were injured on a bus.

Most Popular

“Katrina brought a claim against the bus company and fought hard for an out of court settlement.

“If you've been injured on a bus through the negligence of either the driver or the bus company, you may be able to claim compensation and recover your financial losses.”

Its not clear where and when the incident took place.

DoncasterFacebook