Doncaster legal firm wins £10,000 for man injured when bus braked sharply
A Doncaster legal firm has revealed that he won £10,000 in damages for a man injured when he was thrown forward after a bus braked sharply.
It said: “Katrina Elsey, one of our specialist personal injury lawyers, recovered over £10,000 for a client who was injured while travelling on a bus.
“The client was standing when the bus suddenly braked sharply, throwing him forwards. He grabbed hold of the pole to steady himself, but injured his shoulder and had to be taken to hospital.
“Katrina brought a claim against the bus company and fought hard for an out of court settlement.
“If you've been injured on a bus through the negligence of either the driver or the bus company, you may be able to claim compensation and recover your financial losses.”
Its not clear where and when the incident took place.