Doncaster law firm funds vital support amid coronavirus pandemic

Lauren Smith, Partner and Joint Head of Wills, Probate & Trusts, and John Coulthurst from Save the Children

With Taylor Bracewell volunteering both their time and expertise to write wills in exchange for a voluntary donation, this donation went straight to Will Aid.

Made up of nine partner charities, the British Red Cross is one of those charities benefiting from Will Aid and these vital donations raised.

Through the received donations, the British Red Cross were able to assist the global pandemic response both in the UK and abroad.

John Coulthurst from the British Red Cross explained: “We are proud to have been part of a global effort to support the world’s most vulnerable communities.

“Since the first lockdown, more than 79,000 people signed up to become community volunteers, with a further 88,000 signed up to be available in an emergency.

“The reaction we have had from the public is phenomenal, but we still need donations to fund our work and these have reduced as a result of the pandemic.

“This is why donations from fundraising campaigns such as Will Aid are so important – now even more than ever.

“As little as £200 would allow our volunteers to reach out and support vulnerable people who are self-isolating, so the £17,758 that Taylor Bracewell has raised will make a massive difference.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from solicitors that have supported Will Aid, the donations they have raised have made a real impact during such a difficult time.”

Lauren Smith from Taylor Bracewell said the team had written more than 200 wills during November to raise £17,758.

This is the 7th year the firm has taken part in the month-long fundraiser and their total raised to date is £123,443.

Lauren Smith from the firm said: “Charities have been hit hard due to the pandemic, so we’re delighted we were able to play our part in helping charities like British Red Cross to continue their lifesaving work.

“Making a will is something that many people put off, but we have found that the pandemic has prompted people to get their affairs in order.

“Taking part in this scheme enabled people to get a professionally drawn-up will and peace of mind, while the charities receive much-needed donations for their vital work.”

Will Aid raises money for charities: ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

Hundreds of solicitors took part in the scheme in 2020 despite suffering a year of national lockdowns and uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director, said: “Thanks to the commitment of local solicitors that took part in this year’s Will Aid, many people both in the UK and abroad will receive life-changing support and local people who used the scheme are prepared for the future.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to Taylor Bracewell for their incredible efforts during a very difficult year, it is hugely appreciated.”