Doncaster Lakeside shopping centre manager is skipping her way through June for charity

Di Mellis is taking part in Cancer Research UK’s 100 Skips A Day Challenge which will see her completing 100 skips each throughout the month of June.

She said: “It is 15 years ago this month that we lost our mum to lung cancer. She was the secretary of the Wakefield branch of Yorkshire Cancer Research so whenever I do something for charity, I always try to fundraise for a Cancer charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t miss her and wish that she was still with us. By helping to raise vital funds for cancer research hopefully better detection, treatment and eventually a cure will be found.

Di at the centre with skipping rope

"We can all do our bit to make a difference.

“Sadly, cancer is at the forefront of our minds at the moment as my dad is currently being treated for skin cancer.

“I’m hoping that our stores and customers will support me in this challenge – I’m only a few days in and I’m realising that its not as easy as it sounds!”