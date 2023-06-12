News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Lakeside shopping centre manager is skipping her way through June for charity

The centre manager for Doncaster’s Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet is taking on a skipping challenge this month to raise money for charity.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:44 BST

Di Mellis is taking part in Cancer Research UK’s 100 Skips A Day Challenge which will see her completing 100 skips each throughout the month of June.

She said: “It is 15 years ago this month that we lost our mum to lung cancer. She was the secretary of the Wakefield branch of Yorkshire Cancer Research so whenever I do something for charity, I always try to fundraise for a Cancer charity.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t miss her and wish that she was still with us. By helping to raise vital funds for cancer research hopefully better detection, treatment and eventually a cure will be found.

Di at the centre with skipping ropeDi at the centre with skipping rope
Di at the centre with skipping rope
"We can all do our bit to make a difference.

“Sadly, cancer is at the forefront of our minds at the moment as my dad is currently being treated for skin cancer.

“I’m hoping that our stores and customers will support me in this challenge – I’m only a few days in and I’m realising that its not as easy as it sounds!”

To sponsor Di in her challenge visit: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/dis-giving-page-17

