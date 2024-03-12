Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Group president Annaliese said: “What. A. Night. When we started planning our fundraising event we never dreamt we’d raise this much for The Clothing Bank and we’re over the moon to say the least.

“We raised £1,160 from ticket sales, football cards and a raffle at an evening of mediumship at Doncaster Litttle Theatre with the amazing Medium Joe who we can’t thank enough.

“Massive thanks to the team who made this happen, your hard work and dedication has been phenomenal.

“A special thank you to KL Cosmetic Clinics LTD, Enigma Live Escape Rooms Doncaster, Mollywood Boutique & She Knows, Nicola Haley Evergreen_fitnessstudio and The Secret Retreat for your prize donations.

"As ever if you’re having a spring clean or refreshing your wardrobe please think of donating your unwanted items to The Clothing Bank as you’d be helping make such a positive change in people’s lives who need a helping hand.”