Doncaster Knights are looking for someone to be their matchday mascot

If you’ve ever wanted to be a matchday mascot, here’s your chance – because Doncaster Knights are looking for a knight in shining armour!

The rugby union club are are looking for someone “confident, enthusiastic and reliable” to be Donny the Knight at games at Castle Park.

The club says the applicant will have “spirit and enthusiasm and interact with fans of all ages – especially younger supporters – to help create a fun and memorable match day experience.”

If you are interested contact [email protected].