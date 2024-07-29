Doncaster Just Stop Oil protester part of Gatwick Airport blockade as eight arrested
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seven people entered the South Terminal at around 8am and “used suitcases with lock-on devices to block the departure gates”, Just Stop Oil claimed.
One of those taking action was Greg Sculthorpe, a mathematician, who said: “I can’t bear to stand back and watch millions dying because the rich and powerful prefer to protect their wealth and status, than the lives of ordinary people.
“Ordinary people have no choice but to fight to defend our families, as we pass every safe threshold that risks triggering irreversible feedback loops, leading us towards a hothouse earth where millions are displaced. We need an emergency fossil fuel treaty to phase down fossil fuels by 2030.”
A video shared by the group showed the protesters sitting on the floor inside the airport, blocking an entrance.
Sussex Police said eight people had been arrested over the incident.
A spokesperson added: “Police responded to a report that protesters were demonstrating near the security entrance at the South Terminal in Gatwick Airport at around 8am today.
“Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of interfering with public infrastructure.
“The airport is functioning as usual, and no disruption has been caused by protest activity.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “We recognise the democratic right of people to peacefully express their views, but obviously they should do so within the bounds of the law.
“And clearly being seen to significantly disrupt people’s summer holidays is no way of winning people around to your cause.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.