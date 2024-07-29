Doncaster Just Stop Oil protester part of Gatwick Airport blockade as eight arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster Just Stop Oil protester was part of a blockade of Gatwick Airport which saw eight people arrested.

Seven people entered the South Terminal at around 8am and “used suitcases with lock-on devices to block the departure gates”, Just Stop Oil claimed.

One of those taking action was Greg Sculthorpe, a mathematician, who said: “I can’t bear to stand back and watch millions dying because the rich and powerful prefer to protect their wealth and status, than the lives of ordinary people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ordinary people have no choice but to fight to defend our families, as we pass every safe threshold that risks triggering irreversible feedback loops, leading us towards a hothouse earth where millions are displaced. We need an emergency fossil fuel treaty to phase down fossil fuels by 2030.”

Doncaster man Greg Sculthorpe was involved in the Just Stop Oil protests at Gatwick Airport.

A video shared by the group showed the protesters sitting on the floor inside the airport, blocking an entrance.

Sussex Police said eight people had been arrested over the incident.

A spokesperson added: “Police responded to a report that protesters were demonstrating near the security entrance at the South Terminal in Gatwick Airport at around 8am today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of interfering with public infrastructure.

“The airport is functioning as usual, and no disruption has been caused by protest activity.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “We recognise the democratic right of people to peacefully express their views, but obviously they should do so within the bounds of the law.