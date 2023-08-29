Doncaster Just Stop Oil activist joins Yorkshire protest as group moves focus to north

Environmental protesters staged a slow walk through the streets of Leeds – a demonstration they have carried out repeatedly in London and the south to raise awareness of the campaign, which has also seen protesters invade sporting events including the World Snooker Championships, Wimbledon and The Ashes.

And among them was Doncaster Just Stop Oil activist Greg Sculthorpe.

He said: “This isn't about hugging trees, this is about having enough food to feed your starving children, this is about keeping them safe when people are fighting for food. We need to resist new oil and gas while we still can.

Just Stop Oil activists held a slow walk demo in Leeds.

“We've had enough of this government's lies. We all know that we cannot continue adding carbon into the atmosphere without consequence.”

Around 30 eco activists walked from the city centre before moving onto a dual carriageway, blocking motorists trying to access parts of the M621 in the protest last week.

The group is demanding the Government cease granting licences for new oil and gas projects immediately, fearing the climate crisis will 'spiral out of control'.

The protesters donned their signature orange hi-vis jackets as they blocked vehicles, holding huge Just Stop Oil banners.