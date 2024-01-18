Doncaster junior football team could fold over row with council over collapsing clubhouse

Bosses at a Doncaster junior football club say the team is at risk of folding over a row with council chiefs over a collapsing clubhouse.

Managers at Wheatley Wanderers, which has a number of different age group teams, say they have been asked to vacate their ground in Wheatley Hills “with immediate effect.”

The club, which uses playing fields at the junction of Armthorpe Road and Leger Way, says Doncaster Council officials have told them the club’s clubhouse is subsiding.

Spokesman Gav Barnett said: “Wheatley Wanderers JFC are being made to leave their home ground with immediate effect.

Wheatley Wanderers have launched an urgent appeal after being told they may have to leave their home ground.

“The council have stipulated that our clubhouse is subsiding and doesn't meet building regs.

"We could use a storage container and have it on the car park or a place of their chosen location - the container and porta loo would provide sufficient space for our nets, equipment and welfare facilities – the council have said no.

“Wheatley Wanderers have helped thousands of kids’ futures, growing confidence and teamwork.

“We are now faced with losing this and lose hundreds of kids - I personally think it's a bad move from our community’s future.”

Another club supporter said: “Great move from Doncaster Council - wonder if they thought about how many kids this could impact when making their decision?

“Wheatley Wanderers offers a safe place for kids to make friends, keep fit, enjoy playing football and learn great life skills such as team work, winning, losing, developing and growing.”

Club officials are now lobbying councillors and MPs over the planned closure.