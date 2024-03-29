Doncaster Jazz Alumni celebrate 50 years with new album and hometown concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The special milestone marks a significant achievement for the group, and they are excited to share their music with the world.

Recorded at the prestigious British Grove Studios in London, this album showcases the talent and dedication of DJA members. It captures what jazz education means to this group of former students of DYJA and the spirit of Doncaster, making it a true masterpiece for both fans of the genre and supporters of local music.

“We are incredibly proud of ’50 Years’, the journey it represents for DJA and our partnership with DYJA” said John Ellis MBE, a key figure in the Doncaster jazz scene.

“This album is a testament to our commitment to jazz education and the vibrant music community in the region.”

In addition to the album release, DJA is also thrilled to announce their first concert in Doncaster since the recording of ’50 Years’. The concert promises to be a memorable experience, bringing together old and new fans of jazz and big band music.

Doncaster Jazz Alumni invite all jazz enthusiasts, local supporters and current DYJA members to join them in commemorating 50 years of musical excellence. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this historic event and experience the magic of DJA live in concert on a Sunday afternoon.

The event takes palce at The Earl of Doncaster Hotel on Sunday April 21 at 2.30pm. Doors open at 2pm.