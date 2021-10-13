Data named Doncaster as the second luckiest spot – coming in just behind Wigan in the data.

Gaming firm MrQ analysed big winners of online games to discover where the luckiest places in the country are.

A spokesman said: “So much of life is down to luck. From big life events like meeting the love of our lives, to smaller things like avoiding the rain or winning at online bingo, chance has a big part to play.

Doncaster is one of the luckiest places in the UK.

“However, nothing has more of an impact on our lives than where we’re born, and the communities we grow up in. These things shape who we are and what we become, but are completely out of our control.

With this in mind, we wanted to discover which towns and cities in the UK are home to the most fortunate inhabitants. We tracked which towns in the country experience the highest rate of big winners of online games. These are wins where the lucky individual has won £1,000 or more.

“Doncaster is a town famous for horse racing and is home to one of the oldest racecourses in the world. It appears the air of luck and hopes of the crowds have left their mark on the locals, who are now ranked as the second luckiest in the country.”