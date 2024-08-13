Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster is in the top ten tanning cities in the UK, due to record number of tanning salons compared to the population a new study has revealed.

New data released by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha reveals that Blackpool is the nation’s tanning hub, boasting more tanning salons than any other part of the UK.

The study counted the number of tanning salons across all UK areas with a population of at least 100,000—and scaled this against local populations to get a salon count per 100k local residents.

The data revealed that Blackpool is home to an impressive 34.2 tanning salons per 100,000 residents (100k), a whopping 249% above the national average (9.8 salons per 100k).

In real numbers, the seaside town has 51 tanning salons, giving it a higher concentration of tanning salons relative to the population than anywhere else in the UK.

But Blackpool is not alone in its love for tanning. Residents of the northern coastal town of Sunderland come second on the list, with 28.5 tanning salons per 100k residents. This equals an impressive 48 tanning salons in the town alone, putting it 191% above the national average.

Wakefield is third with 22 tanning salons per 100k residents, putting it 124% above the national average.

In fourth place is Preston, which has 17.8 tanning salons per 100k residents. The Lancashire city is home to 23 tanning salons in total. Rounding out the top five is Warrington, with 17.1 tanning salons per 100k residents.

But what about the biggest cities in the UK? It's interesting to note that major cities like London, Birmingham and Leeds didn't make it into the top ten tanning hubs.

This could suggest a trend of smaller towns and coastal cities placing more importance on tanning and self-care, as there’s greater availability despite less demand.

Areas of the UK with the most tanning studios per 100k residents. Figures also show percentage above the national average (9.8 per 100k).

Blackpool 34.21 249% higher

Sunderland 28.52 191% higher

Wakefield 22.00 124% higher

Preston 17.80 81% higher

Warrington 17.15 74% higher

Bolton 16.42 67% higher

Doncaster 16.29 66% higher

Bournemouth 16.29 66% higher

Chelmsford 16.23 66% higher

Middlesborough 16.19 65% higher

A spokesperson for Fresha commented on the findings: "It's clear that Blackpool residents love to pamper themselves with a golden glow, with the highest number of tanning salons per 100k residents. It's also interesting that some areas known for their love of spray tan, such as Derry and Liverpool, didn't even make the top ten.

"Perhaps there's an opportunity for business owners in these areas to tap into this market and open more spray tanning studios for residents interested in the tanned look while avoiding UVA exposure.

"It's also useful to know which areas have the fewest tanning salons, as it may be a good indicator for beauty entrepreneurs looking to expand and reach new clientele in untapped markets."