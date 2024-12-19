Doncaster is home to Britain's cheapest petrol station, new survey finds

A Doncaster petrol station has been named the cheapest in Britain by a new study.

With millions of Brits set to hit the road over the coming days as they travel home for the festive season, drivers have been alerted to the most budget-friendly places to fill up their petrol tanks.

As the current cost-of-living crisis continues to hit many motorists hard, the car insurance experts at Tiger.co.uk have compared petrol prices at cities across Great Britain in a bid to save drivers money on their upcoming festive journeys.

Tiger.co.uk looked at petrol costs across every city in GB and ranked the top 10 cheapest locations to fill up.

The top five are:

Doncaster - Sainsbury's, Thorne Road - 127.9p

Aberdeen - Asda, Garthe Dee Road - 128.7p

Wolverhampton - Asda, Jack Hayward Way - 129.7p

Liverpool - Asda, Welton Road - 129.7p

Sunderland - Asda, North Road - 129.7p

The good news for motorists is that Christmas fuel prices are currently at a four-year low, according to new data, with the average national petrol costs sitting at 136.23p per litre.*

Ian Wilson, Managing Director and car insurance expert at Tiger.co.uk said: “It is fantastic news for motorists that this is set to be the cheapest Christmas at the pumps since 2020. As households across the UK continue to deal with the challenges of soaring bills, any opportunity to save money can make a big difference, especially in the weeks leading up to Christmas when financial pressures can be even higher.

"While it may be tempting to fill up at a motorway service area due to the convenience factor, motorists should be aware that they could be paying a significant mark-up compared to using supermarket forecourts.

“That is why, if you are preparing for a long road trip to spend Christmas with family or friends, it pays to plan ahead and find out now which locations offer the best value for money at the pumps.

“You can also save fuel by making sure the tyres are fully inflated, you’re not carrying any more weight than is necessary and by driving as economically as possible – climbing the gears quickly and watching the queues ahead to try and minimise stop start braking. Even these simple changes can help save valuable funds on fuel.”