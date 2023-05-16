The group of girls from Thorne’s Nadine Martin Academy will head to Nashville to compete in the North American National Championships in July – and are calling on big hearted donors to help make their dreams come true.

Nadine, who established the academy in 2017, said: "We are extremely proud of the success of these six young dancers and the hard work commitment and dedication they have put in to get to the level which they competing at.

Envie Brown, Sylvie Peet, Evie Burr, Mila Brown, Saoirse Reilly and Evie Marley are all heading to Nashville.

"Between them they have won several local championships and currently hold titles for North West Regional, All Scotland, Great Britain and Three Nation Champions.

“However, there are expenses that come along with competing at such a high standard and we rely on funding from our own fundraising events and monetary support from local sponsors.

"We are currently seeking sponsorship to cover some of the costs associated with the travel expenses of our dancers.

Appealing to local firms for funds, she added: “In exchange for your generosity, you will receive recognition on the Academy social media pages.

"We would also be happy to wear your company's logo on our uniform should you decide to be a major sponsor for our travels to Nashville.

"Alternatively, our dancers would be available to perform at any social events which your company may be hosting. Any contribution will be greatly appreciated."

Added Nadine: “The school has produced many local, regional and international champions.

“I myself, danced from the age of four and competed at the highest levels for over 20 years.

"The pinnacle of my dancing journey was achieving world champion status two years running in 2014 and 2015. Years of dedication to the sport has taught me many valuable life skills and coupled with my passion for teaching, I hope to build on the early successes of my dancing school.”