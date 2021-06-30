Doncaster interior designer’s work features in OK! Magazine after transforming home of actress Lucy-Jo Hudson

Lisa Hensby, 36, launched LH Interiors Ltd in lockdown and less than a year into her new business venture she has graced the pages of the popular celebrity magazine.

Actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, best known for her role as Katy Harris on Coronation Street, made contact with Lisa on Instagram to enquire about one of the paintings on her website.

After the pair began talking Lucy-Jo explained that she needed help with her home and Lisa began creating a vision for the family.

Lisa Hensby of LH Interior Design with a copy of the OK! Magazine her work is featured in

Lisa designed five rooms in the family's home ahead of the celebrity shoot.

Mum of three Lisa said: "Seeing my name in OK! Magazine and the pictures of the work I created is probably one of the best feelings I've ever had. To me it just shows that whatever you put your mind too you can do it with hard work and dedication."

Lucy-Jo who is currently playing the character Donna-Marie Quinn in Hollyoaks said: "I can honestly say Lisa is a good friend of mine now and I'll be forever thankful for her coming into my life and helping me create such a beautiful home. She's an amazing person with a huge heart and an eye for detail when it comes to interior design. Thank you Lisa for making our house a home."

Lisa had a real mission on her hands to transform the house in just five weeks to meet the deadline for the celebrity shoot.

The master bedroom designed by Lisa Hensby of LH Interior Design

"It was a crazy busy time but I am so lucky that I have the most talented and reliable tradesmen who helped turn all my designs into reality.

"The project itself was an absolute joy to do, Lucy-Jo and her partner Lewis and the kids were amazing to work with and they understood my vision and completely trusted my choices."

As well as a front page picture and spread in the magazine, in which Lisa receives an interior designer credit, the house transformation is also featured in a video tour on the OK! Magazine website.

Lisa has also been busy launching her new website LH Interior Design where you can see all the interior design packages and services she offers.

Lusy-Jo Hudson's daughter's room designed by Lisa Hensby of LH Interior Design

"LH Interior Design is less than a year old and I can't wait to see what the future holds. I am so lucky to have met this beautiful family that I can now call friends and I am so excited to continue with other rooms in the house as the year goes on."

OK! Magazine is out now. Visit lhinteriorsltd.co.uk/ for luxury home accessories and www.lhinteriordesign.co.uk for more details on the interior design packages available.

Actress Lucy-Jo Hudson