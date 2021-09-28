Doncaster insurance firm staff in 700km 'walk to Germany' for cancer charity

Staff at One Call walked the equivalent of Doncaster to Germany in aid of Macmillan.

Workers at One Call Insurance took on the gruelling charity challenge in aid of Macmillan.

And while they went no further than around Doncaster’s Lakeside on their trek, they matched the mileage between our town and the German city.

The Balby Carr Bank business has chosen Macmillan as its 2021 charity.

A spokesman said: “Having walked the equivalent of Doncaster to Hamburg, Germany around Lakeside, the team was successful in raising awareness and donations to help fund cancer research.”

The walkers started their trek at 7.30am and finished at 6.30pm.

Their fundraising target for the event was £3,500 – which will provide a much needed boost to the total raised for Macmillan in 2021.

Sophie Gargan from Macmillan said ‘We’re forever grateful to One Call for their continued support throughout the year.’

One Call’s fundraising manager – Sarah Fisher said ‘Since working with Macmillan in May 2019, we’ve raised more than £100,000 which has funded a Macmillan information pod at Doncaster Royal infirmary, and two support workers – one for bowel and one for breast cancer sufferers.

“Over 650,000 cancer patients have experienced disruption to their cancer care since Covid19, causing cancer to overtake coronavirus as a leading cause of death. It’s an illness close to everybody’s hearts and it’s clear to see that One Call will stop at nothing to make sure the voices of those that are suffering are heard.”