Doncaster independent living scheme kicks off a cuddly Christmas with a visit from alpacas Scooby and Truffle

Residents at Harrogate Court, a Together Housing independent living scheme in Doncaster, kicked off the Christmas festivities with a visit from Alpacas and Friends.

Dressed head to two-toes in their Santa outfits, the friendly duo Scooby and Truffle won the hearts of all who attended, enjoyed lots of cuddles and walks about the garden.

Alpacas and Friends are a Lincolnshire based charity that offer accessible, community based mental health and wellbeing services involving animal nurturing sessions to adults, young people and children living with mental health problems.

Chelsea Lowther, Scheme Manager at Harrogate Court, said: “It was heart-warming to see everyone enjoying their company, having cuddles and taking them for walks around the garden. Animal therapy is a great way to improve an individual's mood and wellbeing, and I would absolutely say Scooby and Truffle achieved this tenfold.”

Harrogate Court resident John Turner gets a Christmas cuddle with one of the alpacas.

Scooby and Truffle’s handler provided lots of interesting alpaca facts, debunking the myth that they often spit at humans.

Resident John Turner (pictured) said: “It got me into the fresh air and let me forget all about my worries. I also got to learn lots of new and interesting facts about alpacas, so their visit didn’t just help my mental health, it expanded my knowledge and was educational too.”

Norma Porritt and Debbie Wood, who run the residents committee, said: “We thought the residents would like the chance to meet and interact with the animals, it’s not every day you find alpacas in your garden! Some residents have difficulty getting out and about and it was a pleasure to see so many turn out, it was a great start to our Christmas activities.”