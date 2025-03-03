Doncaster housing organisation for young people handed £150,000 boost

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Doncaster organisation which helps young people with housing has been given a £150,000 boost by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Doncaster Housing for Young People, which is based in Chequer Road, has been awarded a £75,000 grant and a £75,000 loan by the organisation.

A spokesperson described the cash as “amazing news” and added: “We’re thrilled to announce that People's Postcode Lottery has awarded us a £75,000 grant AND a £75,000 loan — helping us take a huge step forward in our mission.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With this incredible support, we’re buying our third house — creating even more safe, supportive spaces for those who need them most.

Doncaster Young People's Housing has been awarded £150,000.Doncaster Young People's Housing has been awarded £150,000.
Doncaster Young People's Housing has been awarded £150,000.

“A massive thank you to The Postcode Lottery for believing in our vision and helping us grow.

“We couldn’t do this without you!

Doncaster Housing for Young People supports people aged 16-25 who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or inadequately housed.

The charity provides a range of services including support in finding accommodation through to providing employment skills workshops.

Related topics:DoncasterPeople's Postcode Lottery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice