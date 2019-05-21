Doncaster hospitals’ chief executive receives OBE from the Prince of Wales

The Chief Executive of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to ‘health and social care’, receiving the award from Charles, Prince of Wales last week (16 May 2019).

Working within the NHS for over 37 years, Richard Parker has led the Trust since January 2017, having previously served as Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Quality from 2013.

During his tenure at DBTH, Richard has overseen significant improvements to the organisation’s overall performance, working to develop the quality of clinical services and, along with colleagues, delivering the organisation’s first year-end financial surplus since 2016.

Born and raised in the Manor and Hackenthorpe areas of Sheffield, Richard has spent almost his entire career within the NHS in South Yorkshire, qualifying as a Registered General Nurse through the Sheffield School of Nursing in 1985, one of only two males in his qualifying group.

Richard subsequently specialised in intensive care nursing at Sheffield Northern General Hospital, Nottingham Queens Medical Centre and Leeds General Infirmary. In 1992 he joined, what was, Doncaster and Montagu Hospitals as Clinical Nurse Specialist for Intensive Care, later becoming Assistant Associate Manager of Anaesthetics and Theatre Services.

Later, Richard worked in senior nursing and clinical management roles at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital. In 2002, Richard was appointed as Director of Nursing for Critical Care, Anaesthesia and Operating Services at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, becoming Deputy Chief Nurse in 2005, before rising to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Speaking about the award Richard said: “I am truly humbled to have been appointed OBE and it is an honour I receive with the utmost pride and humility. Throughout my career within the NHS I have worked with extraordinarily talented individuals, who have used their talents to the benefit of countless patients. To have been able to contribute to improving the delivery of care throughout my career has been an utter privilege and as such I am extremely grateful to receive such recognition.

“I must also extend my thanks to my family, wife Kim and children, Jake and Rhiannon, for their love and support. I would also like to share this award with my colleagues at DBTH. Members of the team go above and beyond in the delivery of high quality care, striving each day to do even better in the next. I am enormously proud to lead this organisation and hope to do so for many years to come.”

Since becoming Chief Executive in 2017, Richard has overseen a number of improvements such as better substantially lower infection rates, lower incidence of avoidable harms and the Trust is currently on a five-year Improvement journey with the goal of achieving an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the CQC.