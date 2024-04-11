Doncaster hospital volunteers honoured for long service at special ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Voluntary Service, which operates two retail outlets at the hopsital, thanked a string of long-serving helpers with an awards meal at Bessacarr’s Toby Carvery

The following were honoured:

Mary Stockton 40 years

Volunteers were treated to a meal for their long service.

Mary Cook 30 years

Coralie May 30 years

Lynda Redfern 20 years

Jenny Dean 20 years

Coralie May (centre) was among those thanked for their long service.

Margaret Loughran 15 years

Ann Oliver 15 years

Linda Smith 10 years

Danuta Magee 10 years

Mary Cook was honoured for her work for the RVS.

Joe Gibson 10 years

Jackie Slack 5 years

Margaret Tilley 5 years

Marnie Courtney 5 years

Mary Stockton has clocked up 40 years with the RVS in Doncaster.

RVS spokesman Jo Gibson said: “That’s over 215 cumulative years volunteered by 13 individuals.

"Without these remarkable people, the RVS couldn't operate, or provide the retail services, or vital community projects that we do.

The RVS has a shop in the Women and Children’s Hospital and a coffee bar in the fracture clinic.