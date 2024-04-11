Doncaster hospital volunteers honoured for long service at special ceremony
The Royal Voluntary Service, which operates two retail outlets at the hopsital, thanked a string of long-serving helpers with an awards meal at Bessacarr’s Toby Carvery
The following were honoured:
Mary Stockton 40 years
Mary Cook 30 years
Coralie May 30 years
Lynda Redfern 20 years
Jenny Dean 20 years
Margaret Loughran 15 years
Ann Oliver 15 years
Linda Smith 10 years
Danuta Magee 10 years
Joe Gibson 10 years
Jackie Slack 5 years
Margaret Tilley 5 years
Marnie Courtney 5 years
RVS spokesman Jo Gibson said: “That’s over 215 cumulative years volunteered by 13 individuals.
"Without these remarkable people, the RVS couldn't operate, or provide the retail services, or vital community projects that we do.
The RVS has a shop in the Women and Children’s Hospital and a coffee bar in the fracture clinic.
If you would like to volunteer click HERE or call Paula Daws on 01302 644756.
