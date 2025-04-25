Doncaster hospice staff hop on the bus for Dying Matters Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff from Doncaster’s Hospice are set to go on the road on Friday 2 May in a bid to break down barriers surrounding discussions about death, in advance of Dying Matters Week (5 to 11 May).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from St John’s Hospice in Balby will park the Health Bus outside Frenchgate in Doncaster City Centre from 10am to 2pm, as part of the Hospice UK Dying Matters campaign which is working to create an open culture around dying and grief and break the taboo that stops us from talking about it.

Team leader for the St John’s Hospice Community Specialist Palliative Care Team Sarah Bell said: Talking about death, dying and bereavement can feel awkward or uncomfortable and can be hard to talk about with friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to helping break the stigma around talking about death and want to normalise conversations around dying, so we’re taking the Health Bus into Doncaster to encourage local people to start the conversation.

Staff from St John’s Hospice are pictured with the Health Bus.

She added: “Our expert team will be on hand to provide lots of helpful advice and information, we’ll be challenging some of the myths around talking about death and our Spiritual Care Team will be on hand to raise awareness about how faith and culture affect attitudes to death and bereavement.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH). For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk