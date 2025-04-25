Doncaster hospice staff hop on the bus for Dying Matters Week
Representatives from St John’s Hospice in Balby will park the Health Bus outside Frenchgate in Doncaster City Centre from 10am to 2pm, as part of the Hospice UK Dying Matters campaign which is working to create an open culture around dying and grief and break the taboo that stops us from talking about it.
Team leader for the St John’s Hospice Community Specialist Palliative Care Team Sarah Bell said: Talking about death, dying and bereavement can feel awkward or uncomfortable and can be hard to talk about with friends and family.
“We are committed to helping break the stigma around talking about death and want to normalise conversations around dying, so we’re taking the Health Bus into Doncaster to encourage local people to start the conversation.
She added: “Our expert team will be on hand to provide lots of helpful advice and information, we’ll be challenging some of the myths around talking about death and our Spiritual Care Team will be on hand to raise awareness about how faith and culture affect attitudes to death and bereavement.”
St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH). For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk
