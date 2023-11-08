Tickets are now on sale to raise funds for Doncaster’s hospice charity.

St John’s Hospice in Balby has launched its annual Christmas Raffle in a bid to boost its charitable funding, which goes towards supporting patients and families who require specialist palliative care.

Hospice Fundraiser Lindsey Richards said: “We’ve been supporting local patients and families from the Doncaster area for over 31 years, and many people know someone who has been in our care.

“All the money we raise from the Raffle funds emotional, social, practical, psychological, and spiritual support for patients and families, over and above the patient’s medical needs.

Hospice fundraisers Lindsey Richards (left) and Tracey Gaughan.

“For some families in our care, this may be the last Christmas they spend together, so every penny goes towards ensuring our team is able to go above and beyond to make it as special as possible.”

She added: “Our first prizes include a smart TV, tablet and Amazon Echo Dot, and we’ve got a whole host of other prizes, including hampers, carvery vouchers and afternoon teas, which have been generously donated by local people and organisations – we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our donors for their support.”

Tickets are available by phoning the Fundraising Team on 03000 021 4871, or 07760 401089, or by emailing lindsey.richards@nhs.net They will also be on sale at the Hospice’s Christmas Coffee morning at St John’s Information Centre on Friday 17 November (10am to 1pm) and at its Light up a Life Event at 6pm on Wednesday 6 December.

The lucky winners will be drawn on Wednesday 13 December 2023.