Doncaster hospice joins nationwide campaign to remember lost loved ones

A Doncaster hospice has joined a nationwide campaign to remember lost loved ones.

The city’s hospice charity will hold its third annual Light up a Life ceremony on Wednesday 3 December.

The fundraising event returns this year at the exciting new venue of Alder Grove Church in Balby.

The ceremony, which starts at 6pm, will include carols, readings, and musical performances.

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “Light up a Life is a nationwide campaign, run by the hospice movement to help families and friends to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of lost loved ones.

“This is now our third year of bringing this special tradition to Doncaster, and we’re delighted to be welcoming people to our new venue.

"We hope the evening will bring comfort, reflection, and community spirit as we gather around our Tree of Lights.”

She added: “Our event is open to anyone who has lost someone, not just those whose loved one was cared for by the Hospice.

"Anyone who would like to dedicate a light and see it shine bright, can make a donation in memory of their loved one.

"Each light represents a life and will remain lit throughout the Christmas period on our Tree of Lights.”

Everyone who donates to sponsor a light will receive a St John’s Hospice Light up a Life tree decoration, on which they can write a personal dedication.

During the service, there will be the opportunity to hang the dedication on a tree of lights. Sponsors will also receive a second decoration to take home for their own tree.

Refreshments and hot snacks will be available before and after the ceremony.

Jenny added: “We would love to see people join us again this year to support our event.

“Every penny raised goes directly towards providing the best possible end of life care to patients and families in our local community.”

For more information and to register for the Light up a Life event, please visit the Your Hearts and Minds website at: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk/category/events, call the Fundraising Team (Monday to Friday) on 0300 021 4871, or email [email protected].

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and is part of the Your Hearts and Minds charity.