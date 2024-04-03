Doncaster hospice inviting community to pop the kettle on and raise funds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People can support ‘Care for a Cuppa Campaign’ by holding a coffee morning or event with friends, colleagues, or loved ones to raise funds for St John’s Hospice in Balby.

Charity Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “We like to provide a variety of ideas for supporters to raise funds for our hospice charity, and our own coffee mornings are always very popular, so we’ve put together this campaign for people to get involved at home.”

She added: “You can organise your event any time, simply pick a date that suits you!

Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham (right) is pictured with Hospice Receptionist Julie Burton (left) and Volunteer Rebecca Robinson (centre) at St John’s Hospice’s Care for a Cuppa Coffee Morning.

“Once you’ve registered, we’ll send you our handy fundraising pack, which will help you get started. It contains useful tips and information, a poster to advertise your event, invitations to send out, cake flags and labels.

“Every cuppa you share, means you’re raising vital funds to support patients and families in our care.”

To register for a Care for a Cuppa event, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk/fundraise/events/