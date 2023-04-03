News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster honey producer forced to quit after suffering severe allergic reaction to bee sting

A popular Doncaster honey producer has been forced to put his business on hold after suffering a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Beekeeper and honey salesman Chris Gillies, who runs Sprotbrough Honey, has told customers that he will not be selling produce this year following the injury.

In a social media announcement, the firm posted: “We are really sad to announce that, following a severe allergic reaction to a recent bee sting, Chris is not currently able to keep our bees and we will therefore not be selling any honey this year.

"Hopefully with effective treatment he might be able to resume beekeeping next year and we will of course let you all know if that happens.

A Doncaster beekeeper has had to suspend selling honey after a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting.
“We would like thank all of our amazing customers for their support. It’s been a real pleasure to meet so many of you and to know how much you valued our locally produced honey.”

