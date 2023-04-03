Doncaster honey producer forced to quit after suffering severe allergic reaction to bee sting

Beekeeper and honey salesman Chris Gillies, who runs Sprotbrough Honey, has told customers that he will not be selling produce this year following the injury.

In a social media announcement, the firm posted: “We are really sad to announce that, following a severe allergic reaction to a recent bee sting, Chris is not currently able to keep our bees and we will therefore not be selling any honey this year.

"Hopefully with effective treatment he might be able to resume beekeeping next year and we will of course let you all know if that happens.

