News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
42 minutes ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
3 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
4 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
5 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

Doncaster holidaymaker loses more than £1,600 in Tenerife laptop and tablet scam

A Doncaster holidaymaker and former businessman has revealed how he was conned out of more than £1,600 in a laptop and tablet scam in Tenerife.

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST

Andy Evans, 64, is one of a string of British tourists targeted by the island’s rogue traders in a long-running scam which sees people on the last day of their holiday a great deal on a laptop, iPad, phone or a similar device.

But when it comes to payment via debit or credit card, the store owners distract the buyers while they either clone their card or charge a far higher fee than agreed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Evans lost a staggering £1,676 last year after buying what he thought was a £14.50 upgrade for his device - and his bank has still not refunded him.

Andy Evans lost more than £1,600 in Tenerife in a scam against holidaymakers.Andy Evans lost more than £1,600 in Tenerife in a scam against holidaymakers.
Andy Evans lost more than £1,600 in Tenerife in a scam against holidaymakers.
Most Popular

He told MailOnline: “I find it absolutely abhorrent. It has haunted me this last year and I hate to think this group are still getting away with it.”

Mr Evans was enjoying a drink at a bar with his wife in the resort of Los Cristianos when they decided to buy some t-shirts and souvenirs for their grandchildren.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former businessman said they went to the shop next door, where they were approached by the owner, who also happened to own the adjacent bar.

'He struck up a conversation and was asking us about property and tobacco and all of this before he eventually said he had tablets for sale at a great price,' he said.

Mr Evans said he paid for the tablet with €50 cash before the store's 'software engineer' approached him and insisted it should be upgraded with a subscription package that would allow them to watch UK television while abroad.

'It was only €14.50 per month and I could cancel it at anytime so I thought nothing of it,' he added. But when Mr Evans put in his PIN to pay for the amount, the merchant said they were having 'internet problems'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'He took the machine away and was waving it around as if he was trying to get it connected to the internet, and I think it was then that they cloned my card,' Mr Evans said.

He added that the men then drove him to another string of stores they owned in nearby Puerto Colon, where he made a successful payment of €14.50.

Mr Evans said he viewed his account when he returned to the UK and saw the sum of £1.678.76 as pending, prompting an urgent call to his bank Halifax to ask them to stop the payment.

Mr Evans added: 'I was informed by the bank, after several conversations that they could not stop the payment as I was present at the time of the transaction and it would be word against word.'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said they put him through to the Lloyds fraud department, who told him the same thing.

He added: 'As you can imagine, I am still fuming about this and sorry to hear that this team is still at it.'

Mr Evans believes the scammers use the bar adjacent to their store to scout for unsuspecting victims and to gauge who is on the final day of their holiday.

MailOnline contacted Lloyds Banking Group for comment. A spokesperson said they would reassess Mr Evans's case.

Related topics:DoncasterLloydsHalifax