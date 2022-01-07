Doncaster health watchdog group kicks off 2022 with three new appointments

The organisation is the independent champion for people who utilise health and social care services in the borough and has added to its team at Cavendish Court.

Fran Joel has been appointed the latest Chief Operating Officer of the organisation.

As an experienced business leader, Fran has succeeded Andrew Goodall and assumed responsibilities back in late November. Fran joins Healthwatch from Sheffield Cathedral, where she was based for ten years and left as Chief Operating Officer.

Healthwatch has made three new appointments at its Cavendish Court base.

Healthwatch Chair, Steve Shore said "We are delighted to be able to appoint someone with Fran's experience and depth of knowledge of the third sector. We are impressed with her enthusiasm and vision for taking the organisation forward."

Meanwhile, Sandra Hodson has been promoted to Engagement Team Leader following the bittersweet retirement of Jill Telford. Sandra has been with Healthwatch since its formation in 2013 and carries experience and expertise to the position.

Kirsty Woods has also joined as Digital Communications Manager with a brief to expand Healthwatch's digital footprint and boost interaction with the residents of Doncaster.

Kirsty said, "I can't wait to bring my experience to Healthwatch Doncaster and develop a refurbished social media strategy that will make a real difference to how many people see us and engage with what we are doing."

Healthwatch Doncaster works across Doncaster supporting the improvement of health and care services through engagement, involvement and influence.