Doncaster health team encourges residents to talk about mental health

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust

Doncaster Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) service is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

The service provides a range of psychological therapies free to Doncaster people to help them manage anxiety, depression, stress, panic, low self-esteem, phobias, bereavement, mild eating disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tim Godley, RDaSH IAPT Service Manager, said: “We are using Time to Talk Day to encourage everyone to take time out to chat about their mental and emotional wellbeing.

“One in four people will experience a mental health problem in any given year. Time to Talk Day provides the opportunity to start conversations about mental health to bust myths and break down the barriers that people experiencing a mental health problem can face.

“However, you do it, start a conversation about mental health. It is important to talk to someone and seek help while these feelings are mild rather than waiting until they become more severe.”

This service is available to anyone registered with a Doncaster GP over the age of 18 by telephoning 01302 565556 or visit Improving Access to Psychological Therapies for more information.

