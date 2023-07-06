News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Doncaster health staff rub shoulders with royals at NHS 75th anniversary at Westminster Abbey

Health staff from Doncaster were among more than 1,500 NHS workers who rubbed shoulders with royalty at a special service to mark the 75th anniversary of the organisation at Westminster Abbey.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:26 BST

The Duke and Duchess of Edlinburgh and politicians were all in attendance at the service, with staff representing Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also present.

RDaSH workers Kathryn Bebb, Service Manager for Planned Community Nursing in Doncaster, Taiwo Falope, staff nurse from Rotherham, Carolina Gonzalez, Specialist Pharmacist, Doncaste, Funmbi Okunade, Ward Sister, at Great Oaks in Scunthorpe, and Meagan McNaney, Associate Nurse Director from Rotherham, shared photos of their visit to the Abbey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for RDaSH said: “We're so proud of our colleagues who were at Westminster Abbey representing us for the NHS 75th birthday.”

Doncaster NHS staff joined the service at Westminster Abbey.Doncaster NHS staff joined the service at Westminster Abbey.
Doncaster NHS staff joined the service at Westminster Abbey.
Most Popular

NHS England hosted the event for NHS staff, volunteers and partners to commemorate 75 years to the day that Aneurin Bevan, the then Health Secretary, launched the NHS in Manchester on July 5, 1948.

Toby Lewis, Chief Executive for RDaSH, said:” I am so proud that we had five colleague in London to join in the NHS 75th birthday celebrations.

“It is brilliant that our frontline staff were chosen to attend such a special event,” added Toby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All of our staff put our patients at the heart of everything that they do and provide the best care possible day in day out. I’m so pleased that some of our RDaSH team were at Westminster Abbey on this very special day.”

“The NHS birthday celebration recognises a bright and ambitious future: and that depends on the skill and compassion of colleagues like those are representing us at the ceremony.”

Those present were able to see the NHS's George Cross, which the late Queen awarded to the health service for the work staff did during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout its history.

In one of the last public engagements before her death last year, the Queen bestowed the medal on the NHS at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Health service leaders from across the four nations attended the ceremony, with nurse May Parsons, who delivered the first Covid-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial, also present.

Related topics:NHSDoncasterWestminster AbbeyDuchess