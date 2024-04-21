Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts at Make My Blinds have carried out research to reveal the areas of England where residents are getting the best and worst night's sleep based on factors such as anxiety levels, life satisfaction, noise complaints, sleep-related online searches, unemployment figures and average working hours.

You can view the full research here - ​​https://makemyblinds.co.uk/sleepless-cities/

Colette Toman, interior stylist at Make My Blinds has commented on how to create a bedroom that will improve your sleep quality:

Doncaster has some of the worst sleep - study reveals all.

“We’re all aware of changes we can make to our lifestyle to improve our sleep quality. Some of the factors include the foods we consume, how regularly we exercise and the importance of limiting screen time in the run-up to bedtime, but the environment you’re sleeping in can be just as important.