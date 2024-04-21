Doncaster has some of the worst sleep - study reveals all
Experts at Make My Blinds have carried out research to reveal the areas of England where residents are getting the best and worst night's sleep based on factors such as anxiety levels, life satisfaction, noise complaints, sleep-related online searches, unemployment figures and average working hours.
You can view the full research here - https://makemyblinds.co.uk/sleepless-cities/
Colette Toman, interior stylist at Make My Blinds has commented on how to create a bedroom that will improve your sleep quality:
“We’re all aware of changes we can make to our lifestyle to improve our sleep quality. Some of the factors include the foods we consume, how regularly we exercise and the importance of limiting screen time in the run-up to bedtime, but the environment you’re sleeping in can be just as important.
“One of the main factors contributing towards poor sleep quality is the amount of natural light entering the room you’re sleeping in, so the ideal solution is to invest in the correct window coverings, such as a blackout roller blind. This type of window covering is the perfect solution to blocking out natural light and helping you to sleep for longer. As well as reducing the amount of natural light entering the room, certain types of blinds also help to control the room temperature, which according to experts, needs to be between 16-18°C. By controlling the temperature that you’re sleeping in, you’ll be able to promote a more structured sleep routine which won’t come at a big financial cost.”
