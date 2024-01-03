New research from global mentoring provider, PushFar, has revealed the reality of job hunting in 2024, as Doncaster is revealed to have just 1,374 job vacancies for the population of 308,100 people.

Google searches for ‘new job’ spike in January every year, as people embrace their new year’s resolutions and look to revamp their careers; whether looking for a cultural change, more money, flexibility or new career path altogether.

The 7th January is also recognised as one of the most popular days for people to look for a new role, with January seeing more applications than any other month.

In January 2023, PushFar saw a huge 39 per cent increase in traffic with people eager to upskill and get careers advice, and Ed Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of PushFar, says their data is already showing an increase for 2024.

With the job market becoming increasingly competitive, residents in Doncaster need to find ways to stand out in the crowded market.

But why is mentoring so beneficial for landing your dream job?

CV feedback

Having a strong, up-to-date CV is vital and can be the deciding factor between a company progressing with your application or not. Mentors can provide an excellent sounding board, providing constructive feedback and advice on what to include and how to present information.

A mentor who works within the industry you’re applying to will have key insights into the skills and information potential employers could be searching for.

Interview practice

No matter how much research into the company you do, just one unexpected interview question could leave you feeling flustered and unprepared. Speaking to a mentor who has experience in the field can be hugely beneficial for interview preparation.

They can provide insights into not just the skills and personal qualities needed for the role, but also style and type of questions asked during the interview process and provide opportunities to practice, putting you ahead of the competition.

Finding opportunities

If you’re looking to switch industries entirely, it can be difficult if you have no previous experience to cut through. Mentors can not only provide you with valuable guidance and advice relating to the new industry, but also help connect you with valuable people in the field and identify key networking opportunities.

Ed said: “It’s evident there’s fierce competition in the UK job market right now, and candidates need to do all they can to stand out. Mentoring can be hugely beneficial, not only for upskilling, but also providing guidance and connecting candidates with an invaluable network. We founded PushFar with the goal to support people in their careers when they need it most.”